[Watch previous FOX 8 I-Team coverage in the player above.]

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — The founder of an animal rescue accused of leaving 146 dogs to die at her Mantua home has been indicted on 146 fifth-degree felony counts of cruelty to companion animals, court records show.

A Portage County grand jury on Thursday indicted Barbara A. Wible, 68, of Mantua, who is the founder and president of Canine Lifeline Inc.

“These indictments allege that Wible knowingly caused serious physical harm to 146 companion animals, deprived those companion animals of necessary sustenance, and confined the companion animals without supplying sufficient quantities of food and water,” said Portage County Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci.

The indictment alleges the offenses happened between Aug. 5, 2022, and June 16, 2023.

No future court dates have been set in the case.

Wible and the nonprofit animal rescue previously pleaded not guilty in the lower Portage County court on 25 first-degree misdemeanor counts of cruelty to companion animals. Wible was given a personal recognizance bond. At the time, she was hospitalized after suffering what she told police was a fall at her home.

As a condition of her bond, neither Wible nor Canine Lifeline Inc. will be allowed to own, possess or care for animals, Portage County Municipal Court Judge Kevin Poland ruled.

Investigators on June 16 found 146 dead and decomposing dogs at her Mantua Township home, authorities said.

“This is largest volume of deceased dogs that I am aware of anywhere in the United States in one location,” prosecutor Dana Pannella told the FOX 8 I-Team. “It is extremely horrific. It’s tragic. These dogs suffered.”

Wible was also indicted on 36 felony counts of cruelty to animals in Cuyahoga County, relating to a previous June 2 search of her home in Parma, where investigators found Wible collapsed on the floor of the home, along with 12 dead dogs and another 24 dogs that had been severely neglected — some of which had not been fed since March, according to authorities.

Wible is due back in court in that case on Aug. 4.