Anglers get extra line in Lake Erie and Ohio River

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Anglers will now have even more opportunity to catch fish in some of Ohio’s waters.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that anglers can now use a maximum of three lines on Ohio’s portion of Lake Erie and on the Ohio River beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

The changes were made during an Ohio Wildlife Council meeting on October 9.

This new regulation makes it easier for Ohioans to enjoy fishing on the two most iconic bodies of water in the Buckeye State,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Providing additional options increases the opportunities to have a great day on these wonderful resources.”

Just two lines are permitted at all other state waters.

The daily bag limit has been reduced to six for sauger, saugeye and walleyes. The length limit was set at 14 inches in the western fishing unit from South Point west to the Indiana state line.

The bag limit changes also take effect Jan. 1, 2020.