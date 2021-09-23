Andy Douglas, ex-Ohio Supreme Court justice, dies

by: Andrew Welsh-Huggins, The Associated Press

Andy Douglas

In this Feb. 27, 2014 file photo, Attorney Andy Douglas, a former Ohio Supreme Court justice and state labor leader, discusses arguments on behalf of cities’ use of red-light cameras, during an interview in his office in Columbus, Ohio. Douglas, a former Ohio Supreme Court justice who was part of the court’s liberal “gang of four” coalition that forced changes in the state’s school-funding system, has died. He was 89. A law partner, Paul Lafayette, said Douglas died early Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.(AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Andy Douglas, a former Ohio Supreme Court justice who was part of the court’s liberal “gang of four” coalition that forced changes in the state’s school-funding system, has died. He was 89.

A law partner, Paul Lafayette, said Douglas died early Thursday. Lafayette said Douglas had been in declining health for a number of years but remained mentally “super sharp” to the end.

A moderate Republican, Douglas served three six-year terms on the state Supreme Court following his election in 1984.

He stepped down in 2003 after reaching the mandatory retirement age for Ohio judges of 70.

