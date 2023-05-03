**Related Video Above: See who the 2023 Rock Hall nominees were.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced this year’s inductees, and as always, some are going to be pleased with the results, with other remaining less than satisfied.

This year’s class features musicians from a wide swath of musical genres and includes three women.

Here are the performers who made the Class of 2023:

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

The Spinners

This was the first time Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson were on the ballot and it was also Elliott’s first year of eligibility.

Willie Nelson, seen performing during the Farm Aid Music Festival in North Carolina on September 24, 2022, has said he celebrates his birthday on both the 29th and 30th of April. (Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images)

Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Sheryl Crow performs at the 7th annual Love Rocks NYC concert benefitting God’s Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Hip hop artist Missy Elliott holds a replica of her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony for her, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Wham! singer George Michael performs for a capacity crowd in Peking in China’s first big-name rock concert, April 7, 1985. The group’s music has been officially labeled “healthy” in China’s changing society, where Western pop music was considered banal and filthy. (AP Photo/Neal Ulevich)

Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

FILE – Musicians Kenneth Gamble, left, Leon Huff, center, and Thom Bell stand together at Gamble and Huff Music, on Broad Street, in Philadelphia, on Thursday, May 30, 2013. Bell, the Grammy-winning producer, writer and arranger who helped perfect the “Sound of Philadelphia” of the 1970s with the inventive, orchestral settings of such hits as the Spinners’ “I’ll Be Around” and the Stylistics’ “Betcha by Golly, Wow,” has died at age 79. Bell’s wife, Vanessa Bell, said that he died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at his home in Bellingham, Washington, after a lengthy illness. (Stephanie Aaronson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Take a look at who else also is being awarded at this year’s ceremony:

Musical Influence Award

DJ Kool Herc

Link Wray

Musical Excellence Award

Chaka Khan

Al Kooper

Bernie Taupin

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Don Cornelius

This year’s award ceremony is unfortunately not being held in Cleveland, but instead in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center Friday, Nov. 3. Tickets are not yet on sale. Find out more about the Rock Hall right here.