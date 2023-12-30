CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Doctors with the Cleveland Clinic say advanced stage cervical cancer cases are on the rise.

They say there could be several factors that play into this.

Among them is the pandemic, which delayed many people from visiting their primary care doctors for annual checkups. There was also a change in guidance by doctors for when women should get pap smears.

The preventative screens previously done annually are now done every three years, and in some cases, every five years, according to Dr. Robert DeBernardo, Section Head, Gynecologic Oncology for Cleveland Clinic

“It’s sort of hard to count by threes,” DeBernado said. “And it’s very easy to kind of lose track of when your pap smear was and our guidelines are such that if it’s done one way then it’s a slightly different screening protocol. I think that may be one of the issues that has led to an identification of more advanced cervix cancer that we’re seeing in the United States.”

According to the site, cervical cancer is cancer of the cells in the cervix, which is the lower part of a woman’s uterus.

Another factor that could contribute to the rise in cases is that the early stages of cervical cancer don’t usually involve symptoms and can be hard to detect. The test can help identify any abnormal cells.

Dr. DeBernardo went on to say that cervical cancer is preventable and is often the result of the virus HPV, a sexually transmitted infection, which also requires a test.

“We developed a vaccine years ago, there are several on the market, they are extremely effective at preventing cancer,” he said.

Kim Lampkins contributed to this report.