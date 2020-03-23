AMBER Alert issues for missing 1 year old girl

Anyone with information should call 911, or call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764)

CREEK TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – An Amber Alert has been issued by the Perry County Sheriffs Office for an abducted child.

Authorities say Storm Lightening Zeitler, 29 took one-year-old girl, Steele Colt Estep from her home early Monday morning.

Steele is described as two-feet-tall, 40 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue grey sweatpants and a black t-shirt with bones on it.

The vehicle involved is described as a red, 1998 Ford Contour with Ohio plate number HXN4100.

Anyone with information should call 911, or call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764).