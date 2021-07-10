Ohio Amber Alert for 2-year-old canceled

(WJW) — An Amber Alert was issued in Ohio for a toddler who authorities said was kidnapped from New Jersey on Thursday.

Early Saturday morning, the Amber Alert for the two-year-old boy was canceled. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the suspect, Tyler Rios, 27, who is the child’s father, was arrested in Tennessee. The child is safe.

Authorities were looking for the toddler after he was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday. They said Rios made comments to family members that he killed the child’s mother and she was in the trunk of the vehicle. The highway patrol said the mother’s whereabouts remain unknown.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol earlier told FOX 8 News authorities were informed to be on the lookout for Rios’ vehicle in the Akron area, and that is why an Amber Alert was issued for the state of Ohio.