ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amber Alert has been issued Thursday evening for two young children who were taken from Zanesville.

An unlocked vehicle, with 1-year-old Kale Clark and 3-year-old Iszak Shamblin inside, was taken from a gas station near 531 Main St. in Zanesville at 5:17 p.m. on Thursday. The alert went out just before 6:40 p.m.

The vehicle the boys were taken in is a tan 2008 Chevrolet Suburban with an Ohio license plate — number HVZ6139. It has a luggage rack, tinted windows and a coloring book page in the back window.

A picture of the tan Chevrolet Suburban at the center of a Thursday night Amber Alert. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Clark has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue Columbia coat and white onesie. Shamblin has blond hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a hunter green T-shirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to call 740-455-0700 ext. 0, 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764), or dial 911 to be transferred directly to Zanesville police.