Police are looking for a Black 2010 Honda Accord with a missing front bumper

COLUMBUS, OH (WKBN) – An Amber Alert was issued late Monday Night after Columbus Police say someone stole a car with two infant boys inside.

The vehicle was described as a Black 2010 Honda Accord with a missing front bumper.

The suspect reportedly stole the vehicle outside of a Columbus pizza place with two 5-month old boys inside.

The children were identified as Kyair and Kasson Thomass. They have brown hair and brown eyes. They were last seen wearing brown outfits.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Columbus Police Sexual Assault Detective Martin #2235 at 614-645-4701 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).