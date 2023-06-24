CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police say they’re investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy as a possible abduction.

Police issued an Amber Alert just after 2 p.m. Saturday for Keshaun Williams.

The Cleveland Division of Police first issued a missing person alert Saturday morning for Williams.

Williams, who also goes by Kee, was reported missing on June 20.

Police say Williams was last seen at a house party on June 17 near Fleet and Gertrude Ave, then later said he might have been kidnapped on June 23.

Police say investigators believed Keshaun may have been traveling in a black Jeep SUV with persons unknown.

Courtesy: Cleveland Division of Police

Cleveland police released photos of the possible vehicle Saturday afternoon.

The Jeep had temporary tags with the passenger side window broken and covered in plastic.

He is 5’7”, 130 lbs., and his hair is in braids.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Police have scheduled a press conference for Monday at 11 a.m.