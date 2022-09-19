AKRON, Ohio (WDTN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old boy from Akron.

The incident took place in Stark County on 1152 Tulip Street in the city of Akron.

The missing child’s name is Fabian Claudio. The child is a 4-year-old Hispanic male with has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki shorts.

At 6:49 p.m., Claudio was taken by his father, Jose Castro, from home.

Castro is described in the alert as being a 24-year-old Hispanic male who 5’9″, with black hair, brown eyes. Castro was last wearing white t-shirt and black shorts.

The vehicle involved is a gray 2016 Kia Soul with the Ohio license plate number HLD9706.

Castro is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle.

You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.