Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old Ohio girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbus Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 9-year-old girl from Columbus.

Jazmiah Barton was in the car that was stolen earlier this morning between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. The incident took place at 1253 E. 21st St. in Columbus.

The car is described as a dark blue or black 2004 Ford Explorer. The vehicle tag was an expired OH tag, F391441.

There is no suspect name or description at this time.

Barton is 4’9″, 70 pounds and was last seen wearing a pink coat, blue jeans and pink socks.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Columbus Police at (614) 645-4545.