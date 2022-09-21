GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – An amber alert that was issued on Wednesday after three children didn’t show up at school in Darke County has been canceled.

The children were found with their father and his mother.

According to a press release, Greenville Police Department were alerted around 10:30 a.m. that three juveniles did not show up at school.

Kirt Mathais Kiser

Greenville Police say the persons of interest are Kirt and Beth Kiser.

Kirt Kiser reportedly took his three children and made threats towards the children on the 400 block of Washington Avenue in Greenville.

Kirt Kisser, a 29-year-old white male is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 236 pounds, with short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Beth is described as a 53-year-old white female and is described as 5-foot-3, weighs 180 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

An Amber Alert was issued at 4:25 p.m. for a 2012 Black Chevrolet Suburban.

