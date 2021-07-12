AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old in East Cleveland

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — An AMBER Alert has been issued in East Cleveland.

Police say 2-year-old Major Jonson was in the back seat of a white, 2010 Ford Fusion when the suspect drove away with the car in the 16000 block of Elderwood going toward Coit Avenue. The boy is wearing a grey and white shirt.

  • Gerald Toney
  • This is not the actual vehicle involved

Police say the suspect, 40-year-old Gerald Toney, is the ex-boyfriend of the child’s mother. He is 5’7″ and weighs 209 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

The car has front end bumper damage and a black, trash bag covering the sunroof. The license plate is L399591.

The car was stolen from the driveway with the toddler in the backseat.

Please contact East Cleveland Police at 216-451-1234 or dial 911 with any information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com