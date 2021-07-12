AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — An AMBER Alert has been issued in East Cleveland.

Police say 2-year-old Major Jonson was in the back seat of a white, 2010 Ford Fusion when the suspect drove away with the car in the 16000 block of Elderwood going toward Coit Avenue. The boy is wearing a grey and white shirt.

Gerald Toney

This is not the actual vehicle involved

Police say the suspect, 40-year-old Gerald Toney, is the ex-boyfriend of the child’s mother. He is 5’7″ and weighs 209 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

The car has front end bumper damage and a black, trash bag covering the sunroof. The license plate is L399591.

The car was stolen from the driveway with the toddler in the backseat.

Please contact East Cleveland Police at 216-451-1234 or dial 911 with any information.