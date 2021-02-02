Amazon truck stolen during delivery in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating the theft of an Amazon truck in the city on Sunday.

According to a police report, officers were called to Carrington Ave. at just after 3 p.m. The driver said he was making an Amazon delivery and left his truck running when he said two males jumped into his truck and took off.

The driver told police they took out a stop sign as they drove away, causing damage to his truck.

An officer located the stolen truck at W. 127th and Crossburn. It was abandoned, and multiple packages, along with the driver’s phone, had been taken, according to the report.

A witness told police he saw two suspects quickly unloading packages from an Amazon truck and loading them into a gray sedan, before taking off.

The I-Team has reported on multiple Amazon driver robberies over the past several months.

