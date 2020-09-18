Amazon hiring over 1,500 full-time positions at Akron fulfillment center

Candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Amazon announced Friday that the company plans on hiring over 1,500 new, full-time employees ahead of the official launch of its operations in Akron.

The new hires will join the more than 23,500 full and part-time employees already working throughout the state.

Starting pay is $15 an hour minimum and includes comprehensive benefits starting the first day.

Candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Applications open Friday at 1 p.m. Interested candidates can apply on the Amazon website.

More stories from WKBN.com: