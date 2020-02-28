Alligator removed from basement of Ohio home

The 25-year-old alligator will be sent to an animal sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

GROVEPORT, OH (WCMH) — Madison Township police say an alligator was found in the basement of a Groveport home.

According to the Madison Township Police Department, on Thursday, officers received a report of an alligator being penned in the basement of a residence.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture was notified, and informed police residents did not have a valid exotic animal permit required by the state.







Photos courtesy Madison Township Police

Ohio wildlife officials responded to the scene where the property owner voluntarily surrendered the animal.

The 25-year-old alligator will be sent to an animal sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to police.