Alliance officer credited with transformation of training facility

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – An officer with the Alliance Police Department was recognized by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for revamping the department’s training facility.

Detective Joe Weyer led the transformation of what was a dirt berm and shed into Alliance police’s world-class training facility, which features a 360-degree live-fire shoot house and various practice ranges.

Weyer is committed to providing low-cost, high-quality training to better equip law enforcement, especially in the wider Alliance region, Yost said.

Weyer is among nine officer who were bestowed the Distinguished Law Enforcement Lifetime Achievement Award.

“In these trying times it has been the men and women within our public safety ranks who continue to provide us with a safe and healthy society,” Yost said. “These brave officers protect the unprotected. They are heroes as soon as they put on the badge. I’m very proud to honor the ‘best of the best’ of those who always have our backs.”

Weyer has been a trainer with the Alliance Police Department since 1996.

