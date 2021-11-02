Alliance man accused of robbing store with hunting knife

Daniel Lattanzio was arrested in Alliance on robbery charges.

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Alliance is facing aggravated robbery charges after police say he robbed a drug store using a hunting knife.

According to police, 27-year-old Daniel Lattanzio, robbed the Rite Aid on E. State Street Monday using a hunting knife as a weapon. He got away with less than $500.

Lattanzio was arrested when he came back to retrieve the knife that he hid on his escape path from the store, according to police.

Police said this is the first armed robbery of a business in Alliance since 2017. They said Lattanzio admitted to robbing the store for drug money.

