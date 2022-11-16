YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Las Vegas-based Allegiant Airlines announced Wednesday a new route out of Akron-Canton Airport.

Beginning Feb. 15, nonstop flights from Akron-Canton to Nashville, Tennessee will begin. One-way introductory fares are as low as $37.

“Nashville consistently ranks among the most desired destinations in the country, so we are thrilled to connect vacationers from Utah and Ohio to all of the music, arts and culture in Music City,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “The region has so much to offer, and these new flights will start just in time to plan spring and summer vacations.”

The flights to Nashville are also beginning Feb. 15 out of Provo, Utah as well.

In March 2022, Allegiant added several new flights out of Akron-Canton including to Punta Gorda, Florida; Sarasota, Florida; Savannah, Georgia and St. Petersburg, Florida.