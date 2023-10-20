[In the player above, learn about the legality of sobriety checkpoints.]

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pursued an alleged drunk driver for nine minutes.

That driver led them right to the Stark County jail, where he stopped and was incarcerated, according to a statement from patrol Sgt. Bridget Matt.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 18, a Canton trooper tried to pull over the sedan driven by 43-year-old Ramadhani A. Mtunguja, for a lane violation along Martindale Road, near the 37th Street intersection in Plain Township.

But Mtunguja didn’t stop, and instead led troopers on a nine-minute pursuit. It ultimately ended in the parking lot of the Stark County Sheriff’s Office along Atlantic Boulevard, where troopers found Mtunguja was “highly intoxicated,” Matt said.

He was taken into custody and put in the nearby jail.

Court records show Mtunguja is charged with a felony count of failure to comply with a police officer as well as several other traffic citations:

Operating a vehicle while impaired

Driving without a valid license

Failure to control

Driving in marked lanes

Driving without a seatbelt

He remains in the county jail in lieu of bond and is due for arraignment in Canton Municipal Court on Friday morning.