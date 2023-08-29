Editor’s Note: FOX 8 coverage of the storms.

(WJW) – The National Weather Service confirmed multiple tornadoes touched down in Ohio in a matter of hours before the sun came up on Friday, Aug. 25.

As of Tuesday, the service had confirmed 12 total tornadoes in the region. The latest to be confirmed was an EF-0 tornado in Wellington, southwestern Lorain County, with winds reaching 80 mph.

The tornado spun up at 12:05 a.m. on Friday near the intersection of Meadow Lane and Sheila Drive, breaking off treetops and scattering them on streets, homes and cars. One large uprooted tree fell along a house on Hale Street.

It moved south of Highway 18, blowing down power lines and trees, lifting off east of Grand Avenue. It traveled a little over a mile in 1 minute.

Here are the locations of the several other tornadoes confirmed last week by the National Weather Service:

Cuyahoga County

According to the National Weather Service, an EF-2 tornado hit parts of Bedford Heights and Warrensville Heights at 12:07 a.m. Friday with winds of 120 mph.

The NWS said that EF-2 tornado caused significant damage to several buildings.

The NWS also confirmed a tornado hit Cleveland between Thursday night and the early hours of Friday morning.

According to the NWS, the tornado began near East 71st Street and Chester Avenue. It ended near East 89th Street and Euclid Avenue.

Erie County

An EF-1 hit Erie County in Berlin Heights. The tornado uprooted trees and broke off large tree limbs into homes.

Geauga County

An EF-2 tornado with winds up to 115 mph hit Middlefield according to the NWS.

A “brief” EF-1 tornado started at 12:16 a.m. Friday in Bainbridge. More than 100 trees were uprooted, blown down, twisted or snapped in different directions, according to NWS. One tree landed on a home along Taylor May Road. The storm traveled nearly 2 miles, and dissipated after three minutes.

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed southeast of Chardon. The tornado began near the intersection of Aquilla Road and Tewsbuty Lane, according to the NWS.

Lake County

An EF-1 hit Mentor from just west of Dartmoor Road near Mentor Ave and then headed east.

Lorain County

An EF-0 tornado was confirmed about 3 miles north of Lagrange. The tornado began behind a shame on OH-301 before heading southeast.

Medina County

NWS confirmed Saturday that an EF-1 tornado had hit Spencer in Medina County, with wind speeds of 90 mph.

An EF-1 tornado has wind speeds of 86 to 110 mph.

They say an aerial perspective showed swirls in corn fields.

The storm traveled about a mile and a half and ended around JB Firestone Memorial Park.

It’s estimated the tornado was on the ground for 2 minutes.

Several trees were uprooted and snapped in Spencer, NWS surveyors report.

Trumbull County

An EF-0 traveled through Trumbull County for about 2 miles.

The storm started around Mahan and Denman and Hyde Shaffer roads around 12:35 a.m. and lasted 2 minutes.

Ottawa County

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Ottawa County near South Nissen Road and West Deno Rd.

Tornadoes killed 5 people in Michigan and injured 6 in Pennsylvania.