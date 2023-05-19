DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base emergency responders, including Security Forces and the Explosives Ordinance Disposal team, answered to a suspicious item reported in the Woods housing area on Thursday.

At approximately 4:20 p.m., a suspicious item was found while local authorities were conducting a law enforcement action in the Woods housing area. The area around the residence was evacuated and a 500-foot cordon was placed.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., the Explosives Ordinance Disposal technicians cleared the item, and all residents were allowed to safely return home.

“It was great work by our first responders and a special thanks goes out to our local, state and federal mutual aid partners,” Major Nathan Thomsen, commander of the 788th Civil Engineering Squadron, said.