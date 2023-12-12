COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police could not find any suspects after receiving reports of a man carrying an assault rifle at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

An email sent to employees said there was a 65-year-old man with an assault-style rifle in the lower level of the hospital, and encouraged employees to find a safe location.

A Columbus police sergeant said officers responded after receiving several second- and third-hand calls about an armed person at the hospital.

“Our officers arrived on scene quickly and conducted an extensive search of the area,” Columbus Division of Police Sgt. Joe Albert said in a statement. “A suspect was not located and nobody who was a direct witness to this individual having a firearm came forward either.”

A spokesperson confirmed that the lockdown at the hospital was lifted after approximately 40 minutes and that it resumed normal operations.

According to Columbus police at the scene, officers will remain at the hospital as a precaution.