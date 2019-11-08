Akron Zoo mourns passing of 18-year-old jaguar after battling breast cancer

The zoo said it made the decision to euthanize Naom because her health recently declined

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Zoo is mourning the death of its female jaguar, FOX8 reports.

The zoo said it made the decision to euthanize Naom because her health recently declined and she was dealing with complications from cancer.

The jaguar was diagnosed with mammary cancer in August when her care team noticed a mass on her abdomen. According to the Akron Zoo, surgery was not in her best interest because of her age and the size of the tumor.

Noam was born at the Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans in February 2001 and arrived at the Akron Zoo in May 2002.

The median life expectancy for jaguars is 18 years.

Naom’s daughter, Bella, remains in the jaguar habitat at the Akron Zoo when weather permits.