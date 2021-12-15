AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Zoo is mourning the loss of its female snow leopard.

According to a Facebook post, Shanti’s health has been declining the past few days and her care team had to make the difficult decision to euthanize her Tuesday.

Back in July, Shanti was diagnosed with chronic kidney and heart diseases. Since then, her care was shifted to palliative care with the focus on providing her with the best quality of life and comfort as possible as she neared the end of her life.

Shanti was born in 2008 at the Binder Park Zoo in Michigan and moved to the Akron Zoo a year later.

During her time at the zoo, she welcomed eight snow leopard cubs – Raj and Sabu in 2012, Malaya and Makalu in 2014, Altai, Layan and Asha in 2016 and Baya in 2019. She was also nicknamed the ‘mother of the Akron Zoo.’

The median life expectancy for snow leopards is 15 years old. “Shanti was an amazing cat to work with,” said lead carnivore keeper, Mark Schneider. “She was the best mother and she really loved interacting with us keepers. It was an honor to be part of her journey.”