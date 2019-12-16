Akron Police: Man dies when shots fired in encounter with officers

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – Police in Ohio say a man has died after shots were fired in an encounter with police.

Akron police say patrol officers responded Sunday morning to a report of a vehicle abandoned against the center median of a road.

A police release says the officers soon found a man who fit callers’ description of the person who had walked away from the vehicle.

Police say shots were fired and the man died at the scene.

No other details of the shooting were immediately released.

The name of the person who died was being withheld pending identification and family notification.

