Akron police investigate the deaths of 2 toddlers

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the deaths of an unidentified male and female toddler, according to a release.

On Sunday, before 10 a.m., Akron EMS and police were called to a residence in the 400 block of Crouse Street in Akron.

Chief Investigator Gary Guenther stated in a release that bystanders discovered the two individuals unresponsive in the driveway.

When EMS arrived, it was determined that both victims were deceased, and they were pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are still under investigation.

Autopsies will be performed Monday.