Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Akron police investigate the deaths of 2 toddlers

Ohio

Chief Investigator Gary Guenther stated in a release that bystanders discovered the two individuals unresponsive in the driveway

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights on during an emergency.

Credit: TheaDesign/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the deaths of an unidentified male and female toddler, according to a release.

On Sunday, before 10 a.m., Akron EMS and police were called to a residence in the 400 block of Crouse Street in Akron.

Chief Investigator Gary Guenther stated in a release that bystanders discovered the two individuals unresponsive in the driveway.

When EMS arrived, it was determined that both victims were deceased, and they were pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are still under investigation.

Autopsies will be performed Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award