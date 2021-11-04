Akron police ID three suspects in attack outside American Legion

(WARNING: Video may be disturbing to some viewers.)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department identified three suspects in the attack outside an American Legion.

It happened at the post located on Kenmore Boulevard Saturday night. Police described the incident as brazen and unprovoked.

Video shows a car pulling up to the building and a man getting out, then throwing punches at one of the victims. Two other men got out of the vehicle. Video shows them beating and kicking the veterans. The three victims suffered face and head injuries, police said.

Akron police issued warrants for Shaun Husk Jr., 19; Michael Baratko, 25; and Cody Sell, 19.

Husk Jr. (left), Baratko and Sell (Photos courtesy: Akron police)

Detectives located Husk just after midnight Thursday at a home on Garfield Street. They found him hiding in an attic crawl space, according to police. Officers said they also discovered a gun and drugs in the home.

Husk was taken into custody, and charged with felonious assault, assault and obstructing official business.

Baratko and Sell remain at large.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP.