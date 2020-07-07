Akron police: Drunk man made own sandwich, caused damage at Subway

When officers searched Peters, they found a bottle of vodka and a block of Subway cheese in his pocket

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Akron police arrested a man following a bizarre incident at a Subway restaurant Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the location on Kenmore Boulevard near 15th Street SW at about 12:45 p.m. for an intoxicated man.

Employees said the man, identified as 44-year-old Don Peters, was visibly drunk and belligerent. He damaged the plexiglass, then walked behind the counter and made his own sandwich, according to police.

When officers searched Peters, they found a bottle of vodka and a block of Subway cheese in his pocket.

Peters was charged with disorderly conduct, open container and criminal damaging. He was taken to the Summit County Jail.