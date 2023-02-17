Editor’s Note: The details in this story are disturbing.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – An Akron police officer is facing 21 charges in connection to filming two minor girls nude.

Mikel Dillon, Akron police officer charged with filming minor girls nude.

Mikel Dillon, 32, was arrested by the Canton Police Department on felony warrants on Tuesday. He was booked in the Stark County Jail.

The victims are listed in the complaint as “Jane Doe.”

The warrants came on 21 complaints filed by a Canton police detective. The complaints state that for more than a year from March 29, 2021, to Dec. 11, 2022, Dillon “did create obscene material when he filmed Jane Doe, who is a minor, in a state of nudity” in Canton.

Dillon has been with the department for 15 months. He’s been placed on administrative leave with pay, which is department procedure, pending a criminal indictment.

“I am beyond shocked by these charges against one of our employees. This alleged behavior is disgusting. Any person found to have engaged in this kind of behavior should be held accountable to the extent the law allows. I am confident the legal process will reveal the truth, either way, and justice will be served,” Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said in a statement, which also said the department would not speak further on the matter.

According to a press release, the City of Akron Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards and Accountability will conduct a separate internal investigation.

If you have been the victim of abuse, you can also contact the Victim Assistance Program hotline at 330-376-0040, 24 hours a day, for crisis intervention, advocacy, and education.

Dillon is expected to have a court hearing next week on the charges. He has not been indicted. The case will go next to a grand jury.