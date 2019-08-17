Akron newlyweds design customized arcade game for ceremony

That's what happens when two engineers tie the knot!

AKRON, Ohio (CNN Newsource) – A couple in Akron, Ohio created a “‘Til Death Do Us Part” arcade game for their special day.

Instead of bouquets and garters, Dylan and Maggie Fashbaugh celebrated their wedding with a game they designed themselves. It’s what happens when two engineers tie the knot!

It took eight months to make from start to finish, but they had no trouble coming up with a name.

“We started tossing names around,” Dylan said. “Maggie immediately said ”Til Death Do Us Part.’ We came up with maybe three or four more names but I don’t remember any of them because that name was too good.”

The game was such a success with friends and family, Dylan and Maggie want to start customizing it for other couples getting married.