AKRON, Ohio (WKBNF) – A woman wanted in connection with a homicide in Akron was arrested in Mexico Friday morning.

According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, 26-year-old Leslie Lopez was arrested Friday in Neuvo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

U.S. Marshals and Mexican authorities worked together on the case after a warrant was issued for Lopez’a arrest out of Summit County.

Lopez was charged with aggravated murder in the January 2022 shooting death of a 26-year-old man on 12th Street SW in Akron.

Lopez is being housed in the Webb County Jail in Laredo, Texas, awaiting her extradition back to Ohio.