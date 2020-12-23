Akron mayor calls on USPS Postmaster General to reopen mail processing facilities

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – From bills and medicine to Christmas presents, some USPS deliveries across the country and in Northeast Ohio are delayed.

FOX 8 has been looking into the delivery issues, finding mountains of mail piled up at postal facilities in Cleveland and trucks that drivers say are full of mail backed up outside an Akron USPS facility.

WJW photo

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan released a statement Wednesday calling on United States Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to reopen an Akron USPS processing facility that was closed in 2015 with five other locations.

“The moment that ill-fated plan was announced, the City of Akron strongly opposed the closure because we knew that the citizens of Akron would suffer,” Mayor Horrigan said in a statement.

“No citizen of Akron should worry about whether their rent or utility check will be received, whether their prescription or benefit check will arrive, or whether their vote will be counted because of decisions made in Washington, D.C.”

The move would provide hundreds of jobs and improve efficiency, Mayor Horrigan continued.

The mayor says he wants DeJoy to begin a “meaningful planning process” that would result in the reopening of the Akron USPS processing facility, along with the other locations.

He’s asked for the support of Ohio’s congressional delegation as well.

“Our senior citizens, who are especially vulnerable right now—both to health risks and also to social and economic isolation—will suffer the most if nothing is done,” he said.

USPS has said it has been impacted by COVID-19 employee shortages and more people doing their holiday shopping online.

USPS Spokesperson Naddia Dhalhai told FOX 8, “Every piece of equipment and every truck is being used every single day. Mail moves into the facility and out of the facility daily. In these unprecedented times, and a year with significant volume increases, we continue to flex our available resources to meet the demand within a finite number of resources available to us.”