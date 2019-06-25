Akron man killed in Portage County

BRIMFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Akron died and his passenger was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash Sunday.

The accident happened about 6:25 p.m. at the intersection of Old Forge Road and Sunnybrook Road in Brimfield Township.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the driver of an SUV was turning left onto Sunnybrook Road when it was struck by the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, Tyler Edward Jagiela, 23, of Akron was pronounced dead at the hospital. His passenger, Sabrina Palmer, 22, also of Akron, was seriously hurt.

The driver of the Honda, 33-year-old Mathew Williams, was not hurt.

Charges in the crash were not specified in the report.