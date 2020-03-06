Akron daughter charged in mom’s stabbing death pleads not guilty

A woman accused of killing her mother during a domestic dispute inside an Akron home has pleaded not guilty to murder charges

Nineteen-year-old Sydney Powell entered her plea Thursday during an arraignment hearing. Her bail was set at $250,000.

Akron police went to the home Tuesday afternoon after a caller from the University of Mount Union reported concerns about Powell.

When police arrived at the home, they found 50-year-old Brenda Powell with severe lacerations, while her daughter had minor undisclosed injuries.

Both were taken to a hospital, and Brenda Powell was pronounced dead there a short time later.

