Akron Children’s Hospital prepared to take adult patients

The projection over the next month is that the strain on hospitals will get much worse

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – With hospital beds in high demand, the main campus of Akron Children’s Hospital is preparing to take adult patients.

The hospital will acdept patient transfers from other Akron area hospitals that get overwhelmed. They will accept young adults up to the age of 35.

Akron Children’s Hospital says they planned for this earlier in the year.

“Early in the pandemic, we credentialed about 244 of our medical staff team to be able to care for adult patients. We also, at that time, started putting training protocols and running medical simulations for our staff, our nurses, our respiratory therapists, and our physicians to be able to brush up on their adult skills,” said Lisa Aurilio, spokesperson for Akron Children’s Hospital.

The projection over the next month is that the strain on hospitals will get much worse.

More headlines from WKBN.com: