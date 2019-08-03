Akron Children’s Hospital opens Center for Gender Affirming Medicine

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Akron Children’s Hospital has opened a new Center for Gender Affirming Medicine.

Part of the hospital’s Adolescent Medicine department, the center will offer care and a variety of services to transgender patients and LGBTQ+ youth, including:

Pubertal suppression

Gender-affirming hormones

Mental health care coordination

Well checks/preventative visits

Education

Supportive care for LGBTQ+ youth and their families

The center will see patients age 7 and older.

According to the hospital, patients will see a team of providers, including social workers, a mental health therapist and endocrinologist.

Dr. Crystal Cole, the center’s medical director, said this will give Akron-area children and teens a closer alternative for care.

“We’ve always treated youths who identify as transgender,” Dr. Cole said. “By offering the care and support these patients need in a location close to home, we’re helping them to have a better quality of life.”

Dr. Cole said transgender children are at higher risk of suicide and homelessness. She said providing transgender patients with a supportive environment and medical care tailored to their needs is one way to help them during a crucial time in their physical and mental health development.