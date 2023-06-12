CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – An Akron man, Thomas H. Hissong, 58, was sentenced on Friday to 12 months and one day of prison time after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

According to Rebecca Lutzko, United States Attorney for the Nothern District of Ohio, sometime between May 2016 and May 2018, Hissong pitched an investment opportunity in which he failed to disclose that he would make commissions off the investment.

Hissong was a former registered broker.

The investment opportunity was to buy shares in Plasma Ignitor, a new spark plug technology. In the deal, Hissong wrongfully withheld $552,850 from the investors.

Along with the prison time, Hissong was ordered to pay $552,850 in restitution to the victim investors and a fine of $2,000.