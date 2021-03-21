Agents cite two liquor permit premises in Columbus for violating health orders

Investigative agents cited two establishments: The Forum and J Bar

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – Two bars were cited by the Ohio Investigative Unit for committing violations of health orders, like social distancing, this weekend.

The Ohio Investigative Unit is responsible for enforcing conduct codes in bars, restaurants, tobacco shops and more.

They dress in civilian clothes and visit liquor-licensed sites to see if the patrons are following health guidelines.

J Bar in Athens received a disorderly conduct citation March 20, according to the investigative agents, because a large group of people were not wearing personal protective equipment.

Agents said patrons were dancing on top of bar stools and congregating in large groups while they drank, without maintaining a proper six feet of separation.

Another restaurant, called The Forum, in Columbus received a citation.

According to agents who issued the citation, there were approximately 250 people inside the facility, with minimal social distancing going on.

The cases and sentencings are now in the hands of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.