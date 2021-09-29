Agency to examine utility spending on stadium naming rights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s utility commission has asked an independent auditor to examine whether FirstEnergy Corp. used customer money to pay for naming rights at the stadium where the Cleveland Browns play.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio announced the examination Wednesday.

It comes after a request made Tuesday by Democratic legislators who think the name should revert to Cleveland Browns Stadium in the wake of a corruption scandal involving Akron-based FirstEnergy.

The company has acknowledged secretly funding a $60 million bribery scheme to win legislative approval two years ago of a $1 billion bailout for two nuclear plants operated at the time by a wholly-owned FirstEnergy subsidiary.