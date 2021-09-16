Watch Live: AG Yost announces opioid settlement agreement with Ohio communities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Attorney General Dave Yost is holding a news conference Thursday to announce a forthcoming agreement with opioid distributors that could give some much needed relief to communities across Ohio.

As of Aug. 17, 135 of the 143 litigating local governments had signed on to OneOhio – a total representing more than 96% of the population within the litigating subdivisions. The remaining 4 percent had until Aug. 20 to join in.

According to Yost, the rising support for the agreement with Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen makes the $808 million settlement a “real possibility.”

If awarded, 15 percent of the settlement will go to the state for legal fees, 30 percent will go to community recovery programs and 55 percent will support the OneOhio Foundation to continue work in the opioid epidemic.

The news conference will be livestreamed in the player above at 3 p.m. Thursday.