After Stand Your Ground, more gun rights legislation debated at Ohio statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio made national news when it passed Stand Your Ground late last year, but there is still a big appetite at the Ohio Statehouse to loosen restrictions on gun owners.

Controversial bills moving through the legislature right now include constitutional carry and duty to inform.

Duty to inform would remove the requirement that a concealed carry holder inform a police officer that they are carrying a weapon. It has recently stalled in the statehouse.

Lawmakers said duty to inform could be included in constitutional carry, which has a hearing Thursday.

That legislation would allow anyone over the age of 21 to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.

“I think both of them just allow law-abiding people to exercise their rights and provide clarity for law enforcement,” said Rob Sexton, director of legislative affairs for Buckeye Firearms. “I think would be welcome by the rank and file.”

“With a permit, at least we know they have some sort of training,” said Michael Weinman, director of governmental affairs for the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio. “It’s not the greatest. It’s only eight hours and you don’t even have to hit a target, but at least they go through a background check.”

Another controversial issue that could come back up is the arming of teachers, which was the subject of a closed-door meeting between interested parties Wednesday.