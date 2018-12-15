After part of Reagan Tokes Act passes legislature, family keeps up pressure for more

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved Reagan Tokes (Courtesy: WCMH)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - It's been more than a year since the parents of slain Ohio State student Reagan Tokes, Toby Tokes and Lisa McCrary-Tokes, introduced the Reagan Tokes act at the Ohio Statehouse.

Part of that legislation has been passed and sent to Governor Kasich's desk for a signature.

"One thing Lisa and I wanted to do was make a difference. I was born and raised in Ohio, this place means a lot to our family and certainly our daughter meant everything to us," Toby said.

Toby says now it's time for lawmakers to take a look at Senate Bill 202. They are asking the state to come up with a way to keep closer tabs on parolees, GPS monitoring and hiring more parole officers.

"Everybody put aside political views and different things to realize this should be done. And we do have the commitment that at the first of the year we are going to take up the rest of it and see it through to completion," Toby said.

Toby says he is thankful for the support his family has received from the state and to know that Reagan did not die in vain.

"She's going to continue to make a difference in Ohio and saves lives."