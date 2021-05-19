After large fight breaks out at Kalahari Resort, sheriff increasing patrols in area: I-Team

ERIE COUNTY (WJW) – Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth tells the FOX 8 I-Team he is increasing patrols around the Kalahari Resort due to a recent increase in calls for service at the popular attraction.

In the past two months, deputies were called to the resort more than 150 times. The calls range from traffic tickets, to a shooting.

“We get calls at other area hotels as well,” Sigsworth said. “Kalahari seems to be the leader in call volume at this point.”

We did reach out to Kalahari to discuss the situation but have not heard back.

Sigsworth said he is concerned and is working with Kalahari to help make sure everyone stays safe.

“We are also working with our state and local law enforcement partners for assistance if needed,” Sigsworth said.

WJW photo

The sheriff added that on Monday deputies were called to the resort due to a large fight. Sheriff deputies body camera video shows deputies trying to restrain a man, who was alleged to have been involved in the fight. According to reports, the man fought with deputies and other first responders.

“The male that was ultimately arrested,” Sigsworth said. “He was out of control and assaulted the deputy, and assaulted an EMT.”

A female was also arrested. Both are facing several charges and the case remains under investigation.

Detectives are also reviewing cell phone video of the incident that was posted on social media. The sheriff said there is a possibility a third person may face charges.