After debate, Columbus proceeds with police class

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s capital city has proceeded with plans to hire its next class of police recruits after a debate over the future of policing in the city.

Columbus city council initially proposed taking the $2.5 million required for the class and using it for other initiatives, such as anti-violence youth programs and buying medical equipment for current officers.

City leaders have pushed for changes to the police department for years but intensified efforts after the December killing of Andre Hill by a now-fired officer.

The council agreed on Monday to fund the class after proponents fell short of the votes to cut it without delaying the entire city budget.