AEP Ohio strikes first new deal on rates since 2011

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — AEP Ohio filed a settlement agreement Friday that lowers rates slightly for residential customers and adds new streetlight upgrades and benefits for generating your own electricity.

Details of the settlement agreement have been filed with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, which must approve the plan.

It calls for a decrease of 71 cents for a residential customer using 1,000 kWh per month, compared to the increase of $5.68 requested at the beginning of the process last June.

AEP Ohio last updated its base rates in 2011.