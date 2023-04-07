Editor’s note: This report corrects the date of when the program goes into effect.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Adoptive parents in the state of Ohio will be eligible to receive up to $20,000 under the Ohio Adoption Grant Program.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the executive order Friday to launch the initiative.

The program provides up to $20,000 to parents who have finalized an adoption since Jan. 1, 2023.

Applications are open as of today at AdoptionGrant.Ohio.gov.

The Ohio Adoption Grant Program provides a grant to parents who adopt children under the age of 18. It includes privately arranged adoptions, as well as adoptions made through a public children services agency, including by foster- and kinship caregivers. It does not include adoptions made by a stepparent.

“While the $10,000 grant is available for most adoptions, additional dollars are available for foster caregivers who adopt a child they are caring for, as well as for instances where the child has a special need,” said Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder. “More than 3,000 youth in foster care are awaiting adoption, and this grant will support those welcoming a new member of their family.”

The grant program replaces the existing state adoption tax credit and offers three levels of one-time payments: