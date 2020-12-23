Activists demand change following police shooting death of 47-year-old Black man in Columbus

The shooting comes on the heels of the fatal shooting of Casey Goodson by a Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Community members are calling for more change after a 47-year-old unarmed Black man was shot and killed by a Columbus Division of Police officer around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The shooting comes on the heels of the fatal shooting of Casey Goodson by a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy and after demonstrations over the summer in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“We have been fighting for months and not a darn thing has changed,” said Kiara Yakita.

Yakita organized some protests for George Floyd and Casey Goodson. She says when she heard what happened on the Northwest side, she was full of anger and had the thoughts of “Not again” run through her head.

“We’re feeling outrage and anger and I won’t say hopelessness because in this movement we can’t afford to lose hope,” she said. “Our ancestors have been through things we couldn’t imagine, so how dare we lose hope. But it’s almost a sense of hopelessness. It’s a sense of no matter what we do or how hard we fight this, they are still going to kill us. What does it take to get it to stop?”

The name of the 47-year-old man has not been released yet.

“We don’t even know this man’s name and I am still ready to fight for him. We are all still ready to fight for him because this is ridiculous,” she said.

Dr. Chenelle Jones is also frustrated by this latest shooting. She is on Columbus’ Safety Advisory Commission and helped organize the Black Excellence March Ladies Edition over the summer.

“Here we have another family that is stricken with being heartbroken,” said Dr. Jones.

Just last week, the city accepted recommendations for a Civilian Review Board of the Columbus Division of Police. Applications to be on it are available now and exact power of the board is not determined yet. Dr. Jones says the city needs more than a review board and that what happened Tuesday is another reason that there needs to be change.

“People are hurting. We know people are hurting, and at some point in time something needs to be done to stop the hurting,” she said. “I’m also echoing the sentiments of Black people across the city of Columbus that we are sick and tired of being sick and tired.”