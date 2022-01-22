COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Traci Johnson has joined the race of U.S. Senate in Ohio.

The longtime Columbus activist, public servant and tech executive pledged Friday to energize the party’s urban and suburban base by working to quell political divisions, address gun violence, and fight for voting rights and the environment.

Johnson joins a Democratic primary that already includes Youngstown-area U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and former consumer protection lawyer Morgan Harper. The three are running to succeed Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, who is retiring.

The primary winner will face the victor in a nasty and crowded GOP primary this fall.